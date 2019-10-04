Aarey LIVE: In late night move, BMC cuts trees at proposed metro shed; residents gather in protest

Hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by activist Zoru Bhathena challenging the BMC’s decision to cut 2,646 trees for the construction of a Metro carshed at Aarey, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) began cutting trees from Friday evening. People are protesting outside the Metro car depot site in Aarey colony in Goregaon east.

Earlier in the day, the court dismissed a petition filed by a city-based NGO Vanashakti to declare Aarey a forest. A bench comprising Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre dismissed four petitions filed by NGOs and environment activists related to Aarey Colony.

Residents and environmentalists have been demanding that the car shed be shifted and the trees, slated to be felled be protected instead. They fear that the car depot will destroy biodiversity and pave the way for further development and land exploitation in Aarey.