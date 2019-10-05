Priyanka Chaturvedi detained after joining Aarey protests in Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday as she joined the protests against the tree felling at Aarey Colony. She was among several other Sena leaders and citizens detained by the police.

#WATCH Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was detained by the police today following protests in #AareyForest. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/78A7tbkVp0 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

“I have not violated Section 144. I am standing here alone and not in a group. We (citizens) are requesting police to show us permission to cut trees and they are violently acting and detaining,” Chaturvedi told reporters.

She later tweeted: “I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn’t even breaking the law! The cops in the car won’t even tell me where I am being taken… this is insane.”

I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn’t even breaking the law! The cops in the car wont even tell me where I am being taken … this is insane @MumbaiPolice — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against as many as 40 protesters under IPC Sections 332, 353, 143 and 149, a police spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, was imposed by the police this morning.

A Sena leader claimed at least 1,000 trees were felled.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) began cutting trees late Friday night, hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition challenging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Tree Authority’s decision to fell over 2,000 trees in the Aarey area of Mumbai’s Goregaon for the construction of the Metro Line 3 rake depot.