Aarey Colony: 2 FIRs lodged against people protesting cutting of trees

July 30, 2022 4:27:09 am
The Aarey police on Thursday night registered FIRs against people protesting against tree cutting in the Aarey colony in Goregaon (east) for the construction work of the Metro car shed. The two FIRs were registered for trespassing and unlawful assembly.
The trespassing case is registered under IPC sections against three people while the unlawful assembly case is registered under the Maharashtra Police Act sections against 16 protestors.
“Bandobast and patrolling are in place at strategic points in Aarey,” said Somnath Gharge, DCP zone 12. One of the protesters, Tabrez Sayyed from Democratic Youth Federation of India, a wing of CPI (M), said, “I shot videos of tree cutting and made them viral hence they are alleging I am a trespasser. We told the police that tree cutting is illegal but they asked us to go to Supreme Court. We were detained for two hours yesterday and even lathi-charged. At 6 am Friday, a police team went to my home in Morarji Nagar, Powai next to Aarey to detain me but I have not gone home.”
