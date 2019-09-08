Aarey car shed: Over 300 gather at Marine Drive to protest against felling of 2,646 trees

More than 300 people took part in a spontaneous protest at Marine Drive on Saturday against the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) decision to fell and transplant 2,646 trees in Aarey for the Metro 3 car shed project.

While activists associated with Aarey Conservation Group have been staging protests at the site of the proposed car shed across the week, Saturday’s protest saw hundreds of students, working professionals and local residents come out of their houses to take part in the “11 am-protest at Marine Drive”.

Sanjiv Valsan, a Mumbai-based photographer, said, “About 300 and 500 people, many of whom had come dressed in work clothes, took part in the protest.” Some of the protestors, Vaslsan said, had come from as far as Thane, braving the heavy rainfall.

Amrita Bhattacharjee of Aarey Conservation Group said that it was encouraging to see so many people join the protest to save greenery at Aarey. The group will be a part of a bigger protest called by adivasis, at Aarey on Sunday morning. “This is the first time that local adivasis will be taking the lead in protest against the car shed project,” she said.

Last month, the BMC’s Tree Authority cleared the MMRCL’s proposal, leading activist Zoru Bathena to file a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court challenging the civic body’s decision. While the petition opposed the felling of trees in Aarey, government officials said that according to a 2017 study conducted by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the life-time carbon sequestration by 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey can be achieved in just seven days of Metro 3 operations. Metro 3 will reduce pollution by 2.5 lakh metric tonne every year as per UNFCCC estimates, the study adds.