Aarey activists hope to remind Uddhav Thackeray of his promise

While Worli MLA and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had supported the movement, NCP MP Supriya Sule had even joined the protesters once. Congress had also come out in support of the campaign. While Worli MLA and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had supported the movement, NCP MP Supriya Sule had even joined the protesters once. Congress had also come out in support of the campaign.

WITH UDDHAV Thackeray set to take over as the chief minister on Thursday, activists and residents fighting to prevent a Metro car shed from being built at Aarey in Mumbai hope that the Shiv Sena chief will not forget the promise he had made to declare the area a forest.

“We all are hopeful as the parties that had supported the ‘Save Aarey’ movement are coming to power. We expect that the Metro car depot will be moved out of Aarey Colony and it will be declared a forest, as they had promised time and again,” said Yash Marwah of Let India Breathe.

Many activists are planning to reach Shivaji Park for the 6.40 pm oath ceremony to remind Uddhav about the promise he had made ahead of the state polls.

