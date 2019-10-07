Aarey tree felling pauses after SC order, number now at 2,141

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s status quo order Monday, tree felling activity has been paused at the Metro-3 car shed construction project in Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai. However, other activities continue to be undertaken at the site, said a spokesperson for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

“We respect the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court passed today. No future tree felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony will be undertaken. Other works, including clearing of already felled trees, will continue at the site,” said Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that in order to compensate for the environmental loss, MMRCL has planted 23,846 trees and distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives.

The spokesperson said that following the Bombay High Court’s order on October 4 upholding the permission granted by the Tree Authority, “the felling of 2,185 trees was undertaken on October 4 and 5, 2019 and as on date 2,141 trees have been felled.”

“These will be cleared from the site and subsequent construction activities will be carried out,” the spokesperson said.

The apex court ordered the status quo on tree felling and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra and Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted that there will be no further cutting.

Mehta said the court could record his statement that “whatever has to be cut is cut” and “nothing further is to be cut”. He added that the court would go into the legality of the tree cutting whenever it hears it in detail.