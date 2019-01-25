AAP: Will contest some LS seats from Maharashtra

THE AAP on Thursday announced that it will field candidates from a few seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls. In the remaining seats, the party will enter into an alliance with other non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

The list of candidates and its alliance will be declared on February 5, said the party.

Sudhir Sawant, the convener of state AAP, told mediapersons: “We will not field candidates from all seats but will field from constituencies where we have a presence and can defeat the BJP candidate.”

He added that the party is analysing its strength in various constituencies. “So far, we have assessed 19 Lok Sabha seats but haven’t finalised anything. We plan to enter into an alliance with other parties and it will non-BJP and non-Congress alliance. We in touch with the few small parties from Vidarbha and a decision will be taken on February 5,” said Sawant.

The party said its manifesto will focus on the common man, and promise housing, free access to healthcare and a subsidised supply of drinking water and electricity.

In 2014, almost all AAP candidates had lost their deposits in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Following this, the party had decided not to contest the state Assembly polls.

AAP also did not contest the Mumbai municipal polls held in February 2017.