Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

AAP to launch signature campaign if BEST fails to roll back security deposit policy for Mumbai electricity users

AAP alleged that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was collecting election funds for the BJP by duping electricity consumers in the name of additional security deposit.

Mumbai AAP president Preeti Sharma Menon, with party workers, at BEST office on Dec 28, 2022, Wednesday. (Photo-Twitter/@AAPMumbai)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to launch a signature campaign in Mumbai in protest against the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) making security deposit compulsory for its 10.80 lakh electricity consumers. The Aam Aadmi Party has sought complete rollback on the security deposit policy for the power consumers in Mumbai.

The Aam Aadmi Party volunteers in large numbers Wednesday ‘gheraoed’ the BEST office against the demand for a compulsory security deposit from all its consumers.

The party urged BEST to learn from the AAP-led Delhi Government, which does not burden its electricity consumers, and instead rewards efficiency and provides up to 200 units of power free of cost to every household, as electricity is a basic necessity of the people.

A delegation of the party, led by president Preeti Sharma Menon, met the BEST administration later in the day and submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate rollback of the security deposit.

“BEST has ordered all its consumers to compulsorily pay a security deposit equal to twice the average of the bill amount of the last 12 months! This is wholly unacceptable and will break the backs of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man), who is living hand to mouth and is struggling to make ends meet,” Menon said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Menon asked whether Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was collecting election funds for the BJP by duping electricity consumers in the name of additional security deposit.

“The world over, loyal customers are rewarded for their continued patronage. Yet at BEST, old customers who have been loyal to the BEST for decades, are being penalised. This is simply unacceptable,” said Menon.

BEST’s electricity division supplies electricity to around 10.80 lakh consumers in Mumbai. It has 8,50,000 residential customers and 2,30,000 commercial customers.

“Electricity consumption in Mumbai is an expensive affair. Mumbaikars pay the highest electricity tariff in India. They already get very high bills due to repeated tariff hikes and ‘high fuel adjustment changes’. In 2013, BEST has already collected Rs 3,000 from every consumer, in the name of Transport Division Loss Revenue (TDLR),” said Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP’s Mumbai working president.

The default reaction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the governing civic body of Mumbai to everything is to simply levy tax on the consumer, rather than correct its own inefficiencies and eliminate corruption Mascarenhas pointed out.

“It must be noted that the AAP Government in Delhi provides 200 units of free electricity to each household for domestic consumption. Power consumption is not a luxury but a basic necessity to lead a dignified life. We demand an immediate withdrawal of this order and a complete rollback of security deposit, failing which we will take to the streets and launch a city-wide signature campaign, reaching out to every aggrieved consumer,” said Sandeep Katke, AAP Mumbai vice-president.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 15:14 IST
