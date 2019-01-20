AAP supporters protest against high electricity tariffs in Mumbai

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP government by holding a protest rally in Bandra on Saturday against the high electricity tariffs in Mumbai.

Drawing comparisons between the Delhi and Maharashtra governments, the AAP leaders claimed that electricity tariff was brought down in Delhi after their party took over, by providing subsidy and by not increasing taxes.

“In Delhi, the cost remains Rs 2 per unit. In Mumbai, it is four times more,” said Brigadier (retd) Sudhir Samant, state convener of AAP, adding that in the last three years, the Maharashtra government has increased taxes levied on electricity. “Recently, 25 paisa per unit was increased as tax by the government,” he said.

AAP state executive committee member Dhananjay Shinde further said there was disparity in electricity rates between south Mumbai and suburbs.

On Saturday, over 300 people marched from Kalanagar till the Collector’s office in Bandra. About 40 were detained by the police in the evening. AAP members said more agitations are expected ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In December, Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain had visited Mumbai and stated that Maharashtra government “lacks intention” to reduce tariff.

Marol resident Rosy D’souza claimed that she went on a month-long vacation in October last year, and got a bill of Rs 2,400. “It is clear that residents are being overcharged,” she said.