AAP Maharashtra unit questions BMC’s flood preparedness

The Civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has time and again faced flak for not covering manholes and drainages properly, which had led todeaths or accidents in the past. (File photo) The Civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has time and again faced flak for not covering manholes and drainages properly, which had led todeaths or accidents in the past. (File photo)

After waterlogging was reported from many parts of the city, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over flood preparedness. In the last three days, waterlogging has been reported in several places, including Hindmata, Dadar, Chembur, Kurla, Bandra and Andheri.

“The government has made commitments since 2005, the municipal corporation isn’t short of money, at a time when the city is faced with multiple crises, including a health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the potential of dengue and malaria,” said Kishore Mandhyan, Vice-President of AAP’s Maharashtra unit. “Inundated low lying areas of the city, like S V Road, may well prove to be the last straw, and the government has done nothing about it…If the civic and state administration cannot protect citizens in the ‘Mango of India’ – Mumbai – and provide human security, how can they protect the borders of India?”

The party also said that BMC’s ambitious BRIMSTOWAD (Brihanmumbai Storm Water Drain) project remains incomplete, even 15 years after it was first proposed post the deluge in July in 2005. “The civic body has made budgetary allocation of Rs 1,062 crore for pumping stations in conjunction with storm water drains, river rejuvenations and projects related to storage of excess floodwater. Where does all the money go?” asked Ruben Mascarenhas, National Joint Secretary of AAP.

Earlier, opposition leader in BMC Ravi Raja had alleged corruption in nullah cleaning. Raja had also written a letter to the Municipal Corporation, raising doubt over the BMC’s claim of 113 per cent nullah cleaning. “BMC’s claim of overachieving nulla cleaning proved wrong. At many places, contractors had mixed nullah silt with garbage to manipulate the weight of nullah silt to show they were cleaned. Many nullahs in my ward in Sion and Wadala were still full of garbage,” Raja said.

