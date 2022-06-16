AAP slams Shiv Sena MLA over ‘use of gun’ at national park

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday slammed Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, who allegedly ‘violated environmental laws as well as put children at risk’, ironically for Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s birthday celebrations at Sanjay Gandhi National Park last Monday. The party demanded stringent action against Surve and all involved in facilitating the event.

According to AAP, Surve organised a ‘Greenathon’ and drove vehicles in violation of the rules at the national park. Loud speakers, which are prohibited at the national park, were also used by Surve’s team. Students of nearby municipal schools were also made to participate in the event, where, according to videos uploaded by media organisations, an almost stampede-like situation prevailed due to mismanagement.

His son Raj Surve had even used a gun to flag off the race. AAP has circulated a video of the gun being fired.

“The event, which was named a ‘Greenathon,’ violated the rules at the national park. As this is the monsoon season, many reptiles and other animals use the SGNP roads. How ironic that the birthday celebration of the Environment Minister was directly harming wildlife in a national park,” said AAP Mumbai Working President Sumitra Srivastava. “As if that was not enough, shocking visuals uploaded by the media show that children were packed together as sardines for the start of the event. A live gun was used to flag it off which could have caused a stampede!” added Srivastava.

The AAP has demanded that appropriate action be taken against MLA Prakash Surve and the other organisers of the event.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Surve said, “National Park and our Taramati charitable trust had jointly organised the event to celebrate Aaditya saheb’s birthday. We organised a rally and gave prizes for conservation. AAP sees bad things in every good gesture. We didn’t use a firearm, we used a toy pistol to flag off the rally.”