AAP protests against Manish Sisodia’s arrest; FIR lodged against 50 activists

The Marine Drive police, late on Monday, registered an FIR against 50-odd Aam Aadmi Party activists who had gathered outside Eros Cinema in Churchgate and protested against the arrest of Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodiya by the CBI.

The police said that soon after a group of activists gathered, a team was sent to the spot and many were detained.

“They were sloganeering against the central government and were about to head towards the BJP office. As a precaution to ensure that no law and order problem happens, many of them were detained and brought to the police station,” said an officer. However, the detainees were released by the end of the day.

An officer said, “Later a case of unlawful assembly was registered as protesters did not seek permissions before gathering. They were served notice under section 41 of CrPC and were allowed to go.”

The protesters marching from Churchgate to BJP headquarters in Nariman Point, termed the charges against Sisodia by CBI as baseless.

AAP Mumbai Chief Preeti Sharma Menon said, “We were born on the streets of India protesting against corruption and injustice. If one Manish Sisodiya is arrested, crores of Manish Sisodiyas will emerge.” BJP cannot intimidate or demoralise us by such a crackdown, she added.

Protests organised by Aam Aadmi Party were held across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. “This is an undeclared emergency. The government has no courage to act against industrialists like Adani, but are harassing our leaders without any serious charge, ” Menon stressed. “Sisodiaji who is the architect of Delhi Government’s education revolution is being baselessly targeted in a fake case,” Menon said.

BJP fears only AAP, and so it is being singularly targetted because we are India’s fastest growing political party and have demonstrated repeatedly that only we have the playbook to defeat BJP. “But we are not going to be cowed down. We will fight the good fight,” she said.