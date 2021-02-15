AAP protests against Disha Ravi arrest

A day after the arrest of Disha Ravi by Delhi Police in the Greta Thunberg toolkit controversy, Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest at Bandra’s Carter Road demanding the release of the climate activist, arrested on charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy from Bangalore on Sunday.

Reuben Mascarenhas, National Joint Secretary of AAP who had coordinated the protest said, “It is difficult to imagine that two to three youngsters who tweeted are now believed to be a threat to our democracy.”

He further added the government is trying to create a situation of fear amongst youngsters of the country. “They are being intimidated to keep their mouth shut. By doing all this, the government is saying if you ask questions and hold the government responsible for anything, then we will come and get you and set an example out of you like Disha Ravi.”

Another protester and party worker Alam Patel said, “Today it’s Disha Ravi, tomorrow it can be anyone of us. What has happened is wrong. Supporting farmers is not a crime.”

By arresting young people, the government is ruining their future. “Their reputation is demolished and credibility is also gone, while they are labeled as anti-national,” said Mascarenhas.

Protesters shouted slogans against “fascism” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The cases against Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk needs to be dropped. They are just trying to suppress our voice and we won’t fall for it,” A woman in her early twenties requesting anonymity said.