AAP registers one lakh new members within one month in Mumbai

The Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday said it has registered over one lakh new members in the last one month as part of its membership drive.

Notably, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections early next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched an enrolment drive to shore up its support base in the Maharashtra capital. The membership drive is called ‘Mumbai Mein Bhi Kejriwal’.

“The response to our ‘Mumbai Me Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign has been overwhelming,” AAP Mumbai unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon said.

“The AAP has emerged as the fastest and most efficient vehicle of social change. That the aam aadmi from all walks of life is excited and is responding well to our outreach programme is a testament to Arvind Kejriwal emerging as India’s only hope,” Menon asserted.

“Mumbai and Mumbaikars are ready for the Aam Aadmi Party and will vote for us in the upcoming BMC elections,” she added.

The AAP has put up kiosks manned by local volunteers and party-branded umbrellas in public places as part of the campaign. The Kejriwal-led party has also deployed special vehicles to promote the membership drive.

The AAP has recently emerged victorious in the Delhi civic polls. In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, it polled 13 per cent votes. It is the ruling party in Delhi and Punjab.

Buoyed by the public response, the AAP has decided to contest the BMC polls, followed by the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

The BMC – the country’s richest civic body – is presently ruled by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party. The civic body has been under the control of the Shiv Sena for the past 30 years.