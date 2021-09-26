AAP Mumbai launches Gujarati wing

With BMC elections due in February 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party Mumbai launched its Gujarati wing on Sunday.

AAP councillors from Surat Municipal Corporation Kishore Rupareliya and Mahesh Anghan were chief guests at the event.

We are thankful to our Hon'ble chief guests Dr Shri Kishorbhai Rupareliya Ji, and Shri. @maheshanghanAAP Ji, for their eminent presence at the inauguration ceremony of our new party office, and for motivating our leaders, volunteers, and citizens through their inspiring words. pic.twitter.com/byQaJQBnrs — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) September 26, 2021

The Gujarati community forms a sizable chunk of Mumbai’s voters and AAP wants to tap into the community.

“The Aam Aadmi Party means business and has a vision for Mumbai, to change it for the better. Right from the freedom movement, it is the middle classes that have provided leadership across the board. We are confident that the newly launched Gujarati wing will provide an opportunity for good governance, clean politics and a new political culture,” said Rupareliya.

“It is an honour for us to start the Gujarati wing in Mumbai. It will give us an opportunity to serve the community, as well as enhance their representation in civic politics.” said Sandeep Mehta, AAP Mumbai’s Gujarati wing president.