scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Must Read

AAP Mumbai uses ‘Alia-Ranbir wedding guest list’ bait to hit out at MVA govt

The 'AAP4Mumbai' account, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, shared a picture of the celebrity couple, asking users to swipe right to find out who has been invited to the much-anticipated Bollywood celebrity wedding.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2022 12:18:00 pm
AAP Mumbai posted a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Instagram)

Jumping onto the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding bandwagon, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai unit used the “leaked guest list” media trope to hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ‘AAP4Mumbai’ account, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, shared a picture of the celebrity couple, asking users to swipe right to find out who has been invited to the much-anticipated Bollywood celebrity wedding. The post then goes on to highlight the shortcomings of the ruling government in Maharashtra, including issues such as the high petrol prices and power tariff in Mumbai, and the lack of reliable water supply.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AAP Mumbai (@aap4mumbai)

There is intense media buzz surrounding the duo’s wedding, which is set to be a close-knit family affair. The police issued a warning to the paparazzi asking them not to block the vehicles of celebrities and family members entering Ranbir’s residence, Vastu.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement