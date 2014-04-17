AAP launches ‘Scam Expose Helpline’, to train people to conduct stings

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state unit on Wednesday launched its `Scam Expose Helpline’ for people to report scams, malpractices and other acts of corruption.

The number – 9699949331 – will be activated from April 17 and will function on all working days from 11 am to 5 pm. The team working behind the helpline comprises Right to Information activists, lawyers and investigative journalists.

The commencement of the helpline was announced at a press conference at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh on Wednesday afternoon.

It was attended by AAP’s New Delhi candidate Ashish Khetan and Raghav Chadda from the party’s core team in Delhi. They were in the city to campaign for AAP candidates contesting in Mumbai.

“If people have data to prove corruption, we will help them expose it, and will file a PIL. If required, we will carry out a dharna or an andolan against it. We will train people on how to expose scams and conduct sting operations,” said Preeti Menon, Secretary of AAP’s Maharashtra State Unit.

The core team visited slums in Mandala and Mankhurd – comprising tenements for project affected persons.

Targeting MHADA officials for poor conditions in its transit homes, Menon said, “As many as 14,000 families living in transit homes have been termed illegal, despite paying rent to MHADA for the past twenty to thirty years.”

She said, “MHADA officials sold them tenancy rights. Today they are being called illegal because they were not project affected people. The officials and builders are the ones who start the scams, and they are the ones who get away with it, while common people suffer.”

“Some of the homes are official homes, where they are rehabilitated. All these people live under terrible conditions. They pay taxes as well. The BMC, ruled by the BJP and Shiv Sena, is one of the most corrupt organisations in the country,” Menon added.

