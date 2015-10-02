AAP dissolves all units in Maharashtra, says new structure likely soon

Mayank Gandhi; Preeti Sharma Menon

In a surprise move, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to dissolve all bodies of the party’s Maharashtra unit. While the present leadership of the party’s state unit refused to comment about the move, senior leader Mayank Gandhi blamed party colleague Preeti Sharma Menon for the dissolution, a charge refuted by her.

According to a statement published on the official website of the party, the decision of the PAC was part of the ongoing process of strengthening the organisation in various states. “National secretary Pankaj Gupta will be in charge of the state and under him a team will work on organisation building in the state. The new structure will take shape in a very short time. All party members are requested to cooperate with this team in organisation building,” the release read.

AAP’s media in-charge Deepak Bajpai said in Delhi, “This is a routine process. The earlier teams were formed on an ad hoc basis and it was due for dissolution. Our teams had visited the state and based on its report it was decided to reconstitute the state units.”

Led by Subhash Ware and Abha Mulay, the Maharahtra unit of the AAP had seen troubled times since the expulsion of central leaders such as Yogendra Yadav and others.

Following Yadav’s exit, state leaders Maruti Bhapkar, Medha Patkar and others had left the party. Ware, who has been known to be close to Yadav, had stayed with the party touring the state. Ware was one of the first political leaders to tour the drought-hit areas and start various relief mechanism for farmers in the area. While Bhapkar had joined Yadav’s Swaraj Samvad, Patkar and others had decided to stay away from the political scenario.

Ware refused to speculate on why the PAC took the decision but said it was unfortunate. “In the last nine months, the bodies in the state had managed to reach the rural heartland and established the party,” he said.

Mayank Gandhi accused Menon on misleading the central leadership about the work done by the state unit.

“A small group of people led by her had campaigned against the state’s executive by repeatedly going to the central leadership in Delhi. However, it was the duty of the central leadership to know the ground realities before taking any decision,” he said.

Gandhi, who had spoken out in the past against the apparent lack of transparency in the party, also said he was disillusioned by the “high command culture in AAP”. “Even in parties like the Congress and the BJP, such heavy handed action is not taken,” he said.

“The decision does not affect me personally because I am not part of the state unit. But what happened today is a sad commentary on a party that was to be a party of hope. Since I am speaking up against the decision, it could well be perceived as an act of indiscipline. There should be space for dissent in a democracy. That is precisely why I had written the blog earlier this year. It was not in favour of Yogendra Yadav or against Arvind Kejriwal. It was for transparency,” Gandhi said.

Asked about his next move, the national executive member said he would continue to raise issues within the party. “It is for the party to decide if it will allow such voices to be raised in the party or take action against me. I had joined politics of principles. In case the party takes action against me, I will quit politics,” he said.

Refuting the charges against her, Preeti Sharma Menon, who is the spokesperson of the party, said as a disciplined party soldier Gandhi should not question the decision of the PAC, the highest decision making body of the party. “Also, to claim the central leadership is swayed by a small group of people led by me is not believable. The decision is taken for the good of the party,” she said.

Upheavals in various state units of the AAP have been noticed since the national council meeting in Delhi that saw the expulsion of Yadav and his followers. A few months ago, the Punjab unit of AAP had seen action against sitting MPs and scores of other leaders.

Senior party leaders said the Maharashtra units were affected due to the infighting between Mayank Gandhi and Preeti Sharma Menon. Several new organisations were being formed within the party without the consent of the central leadership and these were being patronised by Gandhi, they said.

The decision to dissolve the units is being seen as a win for Menon, who had previously complained to the party leadership against Gandhi.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express in New Delhi, senior AAP leader Ashutosh said, “People are not important, the idea and concept of AAP is. There was a need to infuse new blood into the organisation, who will go into the state with a clear mind. It was time to get out of the inertia and start afresh.”

Asked if Gandhi could face disciplinary action, Ashutosh said, “This is the first step. We will see what is to be done next. The organisation building exercise will continue and the process of resolving issues is on.”

