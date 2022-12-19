scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

AAP to contest BMC polls, Mumbai leaders meet Delhi, Punjab ministers to discuss strategy

The party's Mumbai leadership, led by president Preeti Sharma Menon, working presidents Ruben Mascarenhas and Manu Pillai, and party leader Junaid Khan, held extensive meetings with the national leadership in Delhi and Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party Maharashtra spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at its eleventh annual national council meeting in Delhi on Sunday decided to contest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections due in 2023.

The party’s Mumbai leadership, led by president Preeti Sharma Menon, working presidents Ruben Mascarenhas and Manu Pillai, and party leader Junaid Khan, held extensive meetings with the national leadership in Delhi and Punjab to discuss and formulate a strategy for the upcoming BMC election. The leadership was pleased with the speed of membership and the growth of the party in Mumbai and will schedule visits to launch different phases of the campaign. They will set up a war room and personally oversee the entire campaign.

The party’s Mumbai leadership called on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his input on strategy and approach. They also discussed their plans with Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari.

The Mumbai leadership also had a detailed meeting with Dr Sandeep Pathak, MP and newly-appointed party national general secretary, for the organisation on election preparations and formulation of strategy for the upcoming BMC elections.

Menon said, “It is a good thing that the BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shela realised that the AAP is their only competitor. We are totally geared up for contesting the BMC elections with full strength, support and involvement of the national leadership.”

The national council passed resolutions on the Centre’s “inadequate” response to China, rising unemployment and price rise.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 06:49:15 pm
