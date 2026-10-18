Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray amid nephew Imran’s legal challenge to leave India notice

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan on Sunday visited the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, days after his nephew, actor Imran Khan, was served a notice directing him to leave India by October 28.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known. Aamir Khan and Thackeray have shared friendly relations for years and have attended family functions hosted by each other.

The visit comes amid a legal challenge by Imran Khan to the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on October 14. The notice alleged a violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, in connection with his participation in a protest in Mumbai on October 10.