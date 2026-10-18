Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray amid nephew Imran’s legal challenge to leave India notice

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Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan on Sunday visited the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, days after his nephew, actor Imran Khan, was served a notice directing him to leave India by October 28.
The details of the meeting were not immediately known. Aamir Khan and Thackeray have shared friendly relations for years and have attended family functions hosted by each other.
The visit comes amid a legal challenge by Imran Khan to the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on October 14. The notice alleged a violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, in connection with his participation in a protest in Mumbai on October 10.
The protest had demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise undertaken across the country.
On Saturday, Imran Khan approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the notice as “unconstitutional”. The 44-year-old actor sought to have it quashed and an immediate stay on its operation pending the hearing of his petition.
His plea also sought protection against coercive action, including deportation, the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting and any action affecting his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.
Khan alleged that the notice was issued through a “non-bonafide” exercise of power and amounted to a “high-handed and grossly disproportionate abuse of power”.