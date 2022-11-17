Aaftab Poonawala was ‘bold, did not bat an eyelid throughout questioning’: Vasai police

Before he was arrested by the Delhi Police for the alleged murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala was questioned multiple times, including twice at the police station, by the local police in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Aaftab was arrested last Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly strangling Shraddha Walkar after a fight. He sawed her body into more than 30 pieces which he kept in a refrigerator at the house they shared in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them over two to three months in a nearby forest area, according to the police.

Trouble for Aaftab began in September when Shraddha’s close friend, Laxman Nadar, contacted her father and prompted them to approach the Manikpur police station in Vasai with a missing person complaint. The local police did not want to file the complaint citing jurisdiction issues as Shraddha went missing from Delhi. Shraddha’s father, who did not wish to go to Delhi, then went to a senior police officer from Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) after which the local cops took suo moto cognisance and filed a missing complaint in October.

The Manikpur police began their investigation by recording statements of Shraddha’s family members and Nadar following which Aaftab’s name came up. They then called for call data records (CDRs) and ascertained that Shraddha was with Aaftab till the couple reached Delhi from Himachal Pradesh where they went for a trip together. The police also ascertained that the couple met a person, Badri, on their trip and after becoming friendly they stayed at his place for a few days somewhere near Delhi before moving into a new flat on rent in the national capital, where she was murdered.

“We called Aaftab from Delhi for questioning in the last week of October. He said after Shraddha’s mother passed away (in 2020) she had become frustrated and took up fights with him over petty issues. He said she left him after a fight in May. She did not inform him where she was going. He then said she came back after a few days and again left with all her belongings,” said a police official.

Sampatrao Patil, a senior inspector of Manikpur police station, told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “He was very confident while speaking with us. He looked bold and did not bat an eyelid throughout our questioning. He thought we will never be able to nab him.”

The technical analysis of their phones, bank accounts, and Aaftab’s explanation of why Shraddha left him and did not contact anyone xxx for the police.

Advertisement

Patil said, “Shraddha’s male friend (Laxman) told us that Aaftab used to beat her and in 2021 her friends had even rescued her when she was being beaten by Aaftab. A few days later she returned to him. So, it was hard for us to believe that she can leave his company in an unknown city and not go back. Further, he said she came to take back her belongings but did not inform him where she was going which was even more suspicious. We asked him why did you not convince her to stay back and he had no answer,”

Patil added it was difficult to believe Aaftab’s version because Shraddha had switched off her phone and for two months did not contact her family or even her best friends whom she always turned to for help, guidance, and emotional support. “We told him he was the last person seen with her and we will not stop our pursuit of finding her. We just asked him one question repeatedly. ‘How is it that she did not contact you at all after staying with you since 2019?’ Also, all other technical evidence was pointing towards him,” said Patil.

Patil added they became suspicious of Aaftab but never gave him the impression that they were after him. They allowed Aaftab to go home twice and contacted the Delhi Police apprising them of the importance of the case. For the third time, Aaftab was called by the police, this time in Delhi, where he was questioned by the Delhi Police as well as a team from Manikpur police. After being confronted with the discrepancies in his statements and the evidence against him, Aaftab knew the police will not give up the chase to find her and confessed to murdering Shraddha.