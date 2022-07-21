Aaditya Thackeray to now hold rallies outside Mumbai to revive support, first stop Thane

Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray will soon be stepping out of Mumbai on a three-day tour of three districts in state as part of the “Shiv Sanvaad Yatra” to revive support for the Uddhav-Thackeray led Sena following the revolt by Eknath Shinde.

In the first phase of the yatra, an outreach programme for Sena workers, Aaditya will be visiting parts of Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad districts starting Thursday and meet the cadre besides addressing rallies at a few places.

Aaditya, who also leads the Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, has been holding rallies in Mumbai to keep the party cadre intact.

First stop for Aaditya will be Bhiwandi in Thane, which is the constituency of MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The tour is planned to communicate with the people of Maharashtra and to understand the problems of common people, including senior citizens and the youth. In the first phase of the tour, Aaditya will interact with the people of Bhiwandi, Nashik, Dindori, Sambhajinagar and Shirdi,” a Shiv Sena functionary said.

After the rally in Bhiwandi, Aaditya will go to Shahapur (in Thane) followed by Igatpuri and Nashik on Thursday.

He will also address a rally at Manmad in Nashik and will reach Aurangabad on Friday afternoon. He will also visit Newasa in Ahmednagar district before culminating the rally at Shirdi on Saturday.