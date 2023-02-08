scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Aaditya Thackeray’s convoy at Vaijapur pelted with stones

According to party functionaries, police stopped the procession due to the presence of some "anti-social elements", and some members of the procession allegedly started pelting stones.

According to sources, there was also an attempt to block Aaditya's car while he was leaving, and some stones fell on his convoy. (File)
Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabd’s Vaijapur area on Tuesday evening during the seventh leg of his party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra. The incident took place near the venue in Vaijapur where Aaditya was addressing his supporters, said sources. At the same time, there was also a procession in the area to mark Ramabai Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

According to party functionaries, police stopped the procession due to the presence of some “anti-social elements”, and some members of the procession allegedly started pelting stones. Aaditya requested members from both sides to remain calm and requested that the procession continue. “… There should be no dispute between Shiva Shakti and Bhim Shakti. We have come together for the country. I apologize if there has been any inconvenience due to the rally,” Aaditya said.

According to sources, there was also an attempt to block Aaditya’s car while he was leaving, and some stones fell on his convoy.

“A stone fell inside the venue and some stones were also pelted at the convoy while we were leaving the venue. The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by some anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift between the two groups,” said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:06 IST
