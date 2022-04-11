Aaditya Thackeray flags off Vintage Car Fiesta 2022 in Mumbai

Written by Krutarth Patnaik & Pranay Maniar

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra, flagged off the ‘Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2022’ at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai on Sunday.

A total of 117 vintage cars and 66 two-wheelers participated in the rally organised by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) and the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI). The event was also supported by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

In line with the minister’s last year’s announcement on the opening of a vintage car museum in Mumbai, Nitin Dossa, chairman of WIAA/ VCCCI, said, “It is high time that Mumbai gets its vintage car museum.” Dossa said that Mumbai can have a vintage car museum featuring 100 cars and 50 two-wheelers. “It will get foreign tourists and our next generation will get a look at what cars we have today as every car is a different car,” he added. Among the collection of cars were seven Rolls Royce, five Cadillacs and three Lincoln continentals, including Pope John Paul’s Lincoln. Ravi Shastri’s 1984 Audi-100, Jagdish Thackersey’s 1935 Bentley sports drop head coupe-derby, 1948 Lincoln Continental V-12, 1964 Cadillac convertible of Viveck Goenka, President WIAA/VCCCI and Chairman of The Indian Express Group, also participated in the rally. Jimmy Tata’s 1967 Dodge Charge was also present at the event.

Several vintage and classic cars made appearances at the event, including the 1927 Duesenberg Model A of Gautam Singhania, MD of Raymond Group, which also was the oldest car completing the run. The show also featured a 1923 American La France Type 12 Fire Truck and Hormusji Cama’s 1936 Lanchester that was also awarded the Conour d’ Elegance Vintage car award.

Starting at the World Trade Centre, many vintage cars proceeded via Mantralaya-Chowpatty-Peddar Road- Worli Sealink. A few others did a small lap and returned to WTC to showcase their most prized possessions.

Among the two-wheeler lineup, the oldest bike to complete the run was Jehangir Faroogh’s 1927 AJS. Others included the 1955 BSA of Reban Solomon, 1954 BSA B33 of Jamshed Maraolia and the 1973 Norton Commando MK2 owned by Xereus Zend.

Minoo N Fittar was awarded the lifetime achievement award. S S Dhabolkar, also dubbed as the “Grandfather of the vintage car movement in India”, was also present with his 1933 Austin 6.

In an interesting contrast, the students of DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering also showcased their Formula-race style electric race car at the car show.