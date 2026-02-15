Aaditya Thackeray calls for unified urban design vision for Mumbai

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday called for a more coherent urban design vision for Mumbai, saying the city lacks a consistent architectural identity and planned aesthetic.

Speaking at the closing session of The Everyday City exhibition, organised by Bombay Greenway, Thackeray said Mumbai’s built form reflects an unplanned mix of styles and permissions granted without a broader design framework.

“Mumbai needs a certain design aesthetic. In part of South Mumbai, you have Gothic architecture, the other side of Marine Drive, you have Art Deco style. Elsewhere, you have three-four story buildings being converted into high-rises. In BKC, the design is completely modern. There has to be a sense of aesthetic to the city design,” Aaditya Thackeray said Sunday.