Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya next month; Raut draws parallels between Modi-Hitler events

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced his tour to Ayodhya on June 5, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said party leader and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray would visit the temple town on June 10. Stating that Aaditya’s visit wasn’t political, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that “Lord Ram doesn’t bless those who go with fake or political intentions”.

At a Shiv Sena event on social media, Raut also launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Modi and German dictator Hitler had similarities and that the PM “is doing the same kind of events that Hitler used to do”.

Raut, while speaking to media persons on Sunday, said that the party’s preparations were underway for Ayodhya tour. “Lord Ram does not belong to one religion and blesses all. But if one goes with fake sentiments or for politics, then Lord Ram does not bless them. Uddhav Thackeray had gone to Ayodhya when he became the Chief Minister. Now Aaditya Thackeray will go on June 10,” said Raut, adding that Shiv Sainiks and Yuva Sainiks will also go with him.

Meanwhile, speaking at a party social media convention, Raut said, “Hitler was a very popular leader and he was also loved by Balasaheb Thackeray. Now, our PM is also in love with Hitler… Hitler said that if you say one thing again and again, then people think it is true but that thing has to be said in an easy way and with the right points.”

“Hitler did many events which Modi also does; it is true that Modi follows Hitler. The BJP’s social media and cyber army, if you see it, shows that Modi follows Hitler. The kind of events that Hitler did, Modi and his party are doing today. I am not criticising him,” Raut added.