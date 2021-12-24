Mumbai: Man who threatened Aaditya Thackeray is SSR fan, say cops

The man arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s cyber cell for allegedly threatening minister Aaditya Thackeray is a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) who believed in one of the several theories on social media following the sudden death of the actor in June last year, said the police on Thursday.

As per SSR’s autopsy report, he died by suicide.

The arrested accused, 34-year-old Jaysingh Rajput, is a resident of Bengaluru where he has a bakery. He does not have any prior criminal record, they added. “He is just an SSR fan who believed in one of the rumors on social media regarding the actor’s death,” said a police source privy to the investigations but did not wish to be named.

Thackeray allegedly received a threatening message on December 8 around 12.10am. The Whatsapp message read, “You killed Sushant Singh Rajput……” The message included abuses. The accused then made three phone calls to Thackeray but did not get any response after which he sent death threats. On December 18, a cyber police team arrested him from Bengaluru and seized the phone he allegedly used to commit the crime. He was remanded to police custody for further probe.