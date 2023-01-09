‘Govt wants to destroy open spaces’: Aaditya Thackeray slams proposal for theme park at Mahalaxmi Race Course

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the state government Monday over a proposal to build a theme park at Mahalaxmi Race Course and alleged that the government worked for builders and commercial interests, not Mumbaikars. He added that the current dispensation wants to “destroy Mumbai’s open spaces”.

Ten years after the lease for the Mahalaxmi Race Course plot expired, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revived its plan to take over the plot in Mumbai to build an amusement park.

While stating that the Mahalaxmi Race Course is an integral part of Mumbai, Aaditya asserted that there are commercial interests involved in the proposed Race Course in Mulund and that it will be at the taxpayer’s expense. Talks are underway to shift the Race Course to the Mulund dumping ground.

In a series of tweets, he said: “The Mahalaxmi Racecourse is an integral urban open space of Mumbai and part of every Mumbaikar’s lives. Uddhav Thackeray ji had proposed a park like ‘The Hyde Park’ where everyone would have free, open access to a green open space, without any construction.”

The Mahalaxmi Race Course was set up on a land parcel given on lease for 99 years to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) by the BMC in 1914. It is spread across 8.55 lakh sq m and has been identified as a Grade II-B heritage site. While the BMC owns around one-third of the land parcel, the Maharashtra government owns the rest.

“The racecourse also holds heritage within it. The idea was to create an urban green space open for children, elderly, runners, yoga lovers, music lovers, artists and pets and horse lovers too. A free open urban green park for all. Now we read that khoke sarkar wants to build a theme park. It’s unfortunate that they want to destroy Mumbai’s open spaces,” Aaditya tweeted.

The Sena leader said the government must oppose selling Worli Dairy to builders and the Race Course land to commercial interests. “Just like they want to sell Worli Dairy to builders, they want to sell racecourse to commercial interests who want to monetise our city. We Mumbaikars want an urban green park for everyone, not a concrete commercial jungle from Khoke Sarkar’s pro builder policies,” he added.

“We also hear that commercial interests are involved in proposed racecourse at tax payer’s expense. Khoke sarkar must be opposed in selling Worli Dairy to builders and racecourse land to commercial interests for Khokes. This khoke sarkar works for builders and commercial interests, not Mumbaikars,” Aaditya said, adding that though they “love to sell every square foot of our city, we will fight for every inch.”