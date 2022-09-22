Aaditya Thackeray to protest at Talegaon site in Pune where Vedanta Foxconn project was proposed

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray will visit Talegaon village in Pune Saturday where the Vedanta-Foxconn’s multibillion dollar semiconductor project was proposed to be built before it shifted to Gujarat.

Thackeray will stage a protest along with the party workers and seek answers from the government. According to Sena functionaries, a ‘Janaakrosh Aandolan’ will be staged in Talegaon to protest against the loss of employment opportunity in Maharashtra after the state government transferred the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat.

The party said during the Mahavikas Aghadi government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and due to the efforts of former Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, the project was almost finalised to come at Talegaon. However, after the change of power, the project was sent to Gujarat “due to the inaction of the current CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led government”.

Due to this, one lakh youths of Maharashtra lost employment opportunities and the state lost an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore, the party claimed.

A Sena leader said, “What will these unemployed youths do now and how will the government provide employment? In order to seek these answers and to protest against the transfer of the project to another state, the ‘Janaakrosh Andolan’ will be held,” said a Sena leader.