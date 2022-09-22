scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Aaditya Thackeray to protest at Talegaon site in Pune where Vedanta Foxconn project was proposed

A ‘Janaakrosh Aandolan’ will be staged in Talegaon to protest against the loss of employment opportunity in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray will visit Talegaon village in Pune Saturday where the Vedanta-Foxconn’s multibillion dollar semiconductor project was proposed to be built before it shifted to Gujarat.

Thackeray will stage a protest along with the party workers and seek answers from the government. According to Sena functionaries, a ‘Janaakrosh Aandolan’ will be staged in Talegaon to protest against the loss of employment opportunity in Maharashtra after the state government transferred the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat.

The party said during the Mahavikas Aghadi government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and due to the efforts of former Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, the project was almost finalised to come at Talegaon. However, after the change of power, the project was sent to Gujarat “due to the inaction of the current CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led government”.

Due to this, one lakh youths of Maharashtra lost employment opportunities and the state lost an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore, the party claimed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services
More from Mumbai

A Sena leader said, “What will these unemployed youths do now and how will the government provide employment? In order to seek these answers and to protest against the transfer of the project to another state, the ‘Janaakrosh Andolan’ will be held,” said a Sena leader.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 05:12:37 pm
Next Story

Tamannaah Bhatia says one can’t ‘engineer pan-India films’: ‘It doesn’t make sense because…’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement