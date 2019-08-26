Aaditya Thackeray set to begin third phase of statewide tour, to cover 9 districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada

AFTER COMPLETING two phases of his statewide tour, ‘Jan Ashirward Yatra’, covering North Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will commence the third phase of the tour on Tuesday from Nagpur and will cover seven districts in Vidarbha and two districts in Marathwada regions.

According to Sena leaders, the Yuva Sena chief will cover Nagpur, Ramtek, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola and Buldhana in Vidarbha region, and Aurangabad and Jalna in Marathwada region. The tour will end in Jalna on August 31, a leader said.

“During the five days of the tour, Aaditya ji will cover seven districts in Vidarbha in three days and two districts in Marathwada in two days. Since the two districts in Marathwada are our stronghold, two days have been allotted to them,” a leader said. The leader said programmes include rallies, roadshows, Aaditya Sanvad programme for interaction with students, interaction with farmers and suggestions with others.

Another leader said since the code of conduct was in place for the elections of Member of Legislative Council from the local bodies, Jalna and Aurangabad districts were excluded from the second phase of the tour.

“Since the election is now over, we have included these two districts in this phase,” said the leader, adding that the tour was planned with an aim at covering a majority of the Assembly segments that will be contested by the party.

Over the past month, the Sena has launched the tour to thank their voters who supported them during the Lok Sabha polls, to seek their blessings for the upcoming Assembly polls and to reach out to those who did not vote for the party in the general elections. In the first two phases of the tour in North Maharashtra and Marathwada, Aaditya covered 58 Assembly constituencies, addressed more than 80 rallies, held six interactions with college students in 11 districts.

Two-time MLA Vilas Tare of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday evening and was welcomed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Bhaskar Jadhav, NCP MLA from Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, met the Sena chief on Sunday evening. The decision is yet to be taken on his induction in the party, said Sena sources.

Besides, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, with over 52,000 members, joined the Sena in the presence of Aaditya, who assured them that the Sena will take up their issues.