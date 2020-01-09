Aaditya Thackeray named Mumbai suburban district’s guardian minister, Ajit Pawar for Pune

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the names of the guardian ministers for all 36 districts. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the names of the guardian ministers for all 36 districts.

AADITYA THACKERAY, Shiv Sena leader and Minister for Environment and Tourism, was on Wednesday appointed as the new guardian minister of the Mumbai suburban district. While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was made the guardian minister of Pune, Congress’ Aslam Shaikh, the minister for textile and fisheries, is new guardian minister of Mumbai city.

Eknath Shinde, Sena leader and minister for urban development, is the only minister who has been made the guardian minister for two districts — Thane and Gadchiroli. While Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and revenue minister is Kolapur’s guardian minister, NCP’s Hasan Mushrif is Ahmednagar’s guardian minister.

Except Kolhapur, all guardian ministers in western Maharashtra districts have been appointed from NCP. The Sena has got the Konkan region and districts in north Maharashtra and Marathwada, where it has a base.

Similarly, NCP has got western Maharashtra districts along with parts of north Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The Congress has got districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

