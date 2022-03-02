Aaditya Thackeray must clarify the govt’s stance: Ashish Shelar

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray must clarify the state’s role in the Lavasa case where HC has taken cognizance of involvement of Pawar family, BJP MLA and former minister Ashish Shelar demanded on Tuesday.

Addressing the media in the city, Shelar said the HC gave its verdict, clarified its findings and recorded its observations into the hill station project at Lavasa. “The court has said there has been political arbitrariness, abuse of power, administrative negligence and active participation of the Pawar family in the Lavasa case. Also, national wealth has been plundered. There is a lack of transparency in this work…as has been pointed out by the court,” he said.