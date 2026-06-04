Seeking Centre’s intervention, Aaditya alleges state diluted tiger corridor for mining project

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of diluting a tiger corridor between the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Indravati Tiger Reserve to facilitate a mining project in Gadchiroli district and sought the Centre’s intervention in the matter.

In a letter dated June 2 to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Thackeray demanded that permission granted for “scientific exploration and excavation/systematic recovery of low-grade iron ore” in Hedri, Bande, Parsalgondi and Round-Parsalgondi villages in Etapalli taluka of Gadchiroli district be cancelled.

He also sought the State Board for Wildlife’s (SBWL) dissolution, a review of all its decisions taken over the last three years, and suspending and investigating Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M Srinivasa Reddy.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray alleged that the state government had effectively opened up a tiger corridor for mining activity.

“Just to benefit a few businessmen, the government is destroying the environment and our forests,” he said. The controversy centres around a mining proposal linked to Lloyd Metals in Gadchiroli. According to Thackeray, the area falls within a wildlife corridor connecting the Tadoba-Andhari and Indravati tiger landscapes and is used by tigers to between between the two reserves.

He alleged that despite the corridor’s ecological significance, the SBWL approved mining activity in the area and diluted the corridor’s status.

“Another tiger corridor is being converted into a mining zone by the Maharashtra government. That too illegally,” Thackeray said.

Story continues below this ad

Referring to the Lohardongri mining controversy earlier this year, Thackeray said environmentalist Bandu Dhotre had gone on a hunger strike against the project before it was eventually cancelled. He questioned how the SBWL could approve another mining proposal when a public interest litigation on the issue was pending before the court and reserved for orders.

“The SBWL has gone beyond its jurisdiction, diluted another tiger corridor, pressurised the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to withdraw his objections and allowed a mine in a tiger corridor,” Thackeray alleged.

Questioning the SBWL’s authority, he asked: “Can the SBWL dilute nationally protected tiger corridors? Is the SBWL more powerful than the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the NTCA?”

Thackeray alleged that the decision would adversely affect villages in Gadchiroli and claimed Lloyd Metals stood to benefit from the mining activity.

Story continues below this ad

“Villages in Gadchiroli are going to be affected a lot. Lloyd company is taking over this tiger corridor. The Central government says it is one of the tiger corridors, but the state government has taken a decision to dilute it to provide licences for mining. This decision was taken on April 17,” he said. He also accused M Srinivasa Reddy of taking contradictory positions on the issue.

Citing a letter dated April 28, 2026, sent by Reddy to the Additional Chief Secretary (Forest), Thackeray said the officer had stated that tiger corridors were not limited to the 32 corridors officially identified by the NTCA and that areas witnessing regular tiger movement could also qualify as corridors. According to Thackeray, the communication had also stated that the proposal required approval from both the NTCA and the National Board for Wildlife.

Thackeray said that in a subsequent communication dated May 21, 2026, Reddy withdrew the earlier interpretation and stated that the observations contained in the previous letter should not be relied upon for official purposes until further directions were issued by the government.

“The same officer first said NTCA and National Board for Wildlife approvals were required and then withdrew that position within weeks. This raises serious questions,” Thackeray said.

Story continues below this ad

In his letter, Thackeray alleged that the change in stance could have resulted from government pressure, commercial interests or lobbying and sought an independent investigation into the circumstances that led to the reversal.

He said the two communications raised serious questions about the functioning of the SBWL and argued the board should be dissolved before it takes further decisions affecting tiger corridors and protected areas.

The state government, the SBWL, the forest department and Lloyd Metals did not respond to the allegations.