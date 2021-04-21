Aaditya Thackeray calls for vaccination centres in all 227 electoral wards in Mumbai

Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday asked the civic administration to start vaccination centres in all 227 electoral wards in the city. He was inaugurating a vaccination centre at Ackworth Leprosy Hospital in Wadala.

Given that all those above 18 will be eligible for the vaccine from May 1, centres should be started in 227 corporators’ wards, said Thackeray.

The BMC plans to double government vaccine centres to 100 and allow large corporate houses to vaccinate their staffers and go for “aggressive vaccination” to cover an estimated 80 lakh adult population. The BMC will need 1.6 crore doses for this exercise.

BMC plans to have at least four government vaccination centres in each of the 24 administrative wards in addition to the private centres.

The newly inaugurated centre at Ackworth will have two booths and capacity to vaccinate 400 citizens daily. With the addition of the new centre, there are 130 vaccination centres across the city. Of these, 39 are in civic-run hospitals, 17 in state-run hospitals and 73 in private hospitals.

However, due to non-availability of vaccines, some private hospitals had temporarily suspended the vaccination drive since Sunday. On Tuesday, 38 private hospitals, 6 civic-run and 5 state-run hospitals did not administer vaccines.

Until Tuesday, BMC had vaccinated 2.76 lakh people with both doses and 17.66 lakh people with the first dose.