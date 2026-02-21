Aaditya Thackeray stakes claim to both RS seats for Sena (UBT); says party MLAs back demand

Stating that the demand was not merely personal but reflected the party’s internal view, Thackeray added, "It is the opinion of the party and all our MLAs that both these seats should belong to Shiv Sena (UBT)." (File Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday made a clear pitch for his party to retain both its Rajya Sabha seats, asserting that the Sena (UBT) has the numbers and the parliamentary performance to justify the claim amid seat-sharing talks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

‘Given the numbers and the fight that Sanjay Raut ji and Priyanka Chaturvedi ji have put up in the Rajya Sabha, it is necessary that Shiv Sena (UBT) has two members there,” Thackeray said.

The party is currently represented in the Upper House by Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi. Referring to their interventions in Parliament, Thackeray said the two MPs have consistently raised issues concerning Maharashtra and the Constitution.