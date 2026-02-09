Aaditya Thackeray criticises BJP’s proposal to impose congestion tax in Mumbai

A day after BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar proposed implementation of a congestion tax in Mumbai, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has come down criticising the move.

Earlier on February 8, Makarand had written to the municipal commissioner demanding implementation of a congestion tax in some of the central business districts in Mumbai.

A congestion tax is a fee which is levied on vehicles entering densely populated and high traffic areas during a peak hour. The purpose of this tax is to limit vehicular load on the already heavily clogged areas. This tax is common in western cities like London and Stockholm.