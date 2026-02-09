Aaditya Thackeray criticises BJP’s proposal to impose congestion tax in Mumbai

Earlier on February 8, BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar had written to the municipal commissioner demanding implementation of a congestion tax in some of the central business districts in Mumbai.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 10:31 PM IST
Aaditya ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar proposed implementation of a congestion tax in Mumbai, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has come down criticising the move.

Earlier on February 8, Makarand had written to the municipal commissioner demanding implementation of a congestion tax in some of the central business districts in Mumbai.

A congestion tax is a fee which is levied on vehicles entering densely populated and high traffic areas during a peak hour. The purpose of this tax is to limit vehicular load on the already heavily clogged areas. This tax is common in western cities like London and Stockholm.

Meanwhile, putting up a post in the social media site X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the move.

“…What a shame that the BJP only looks at Mumbai to loot and not give anything back. Nothing prominent in the national budget for Mumbai for the entire term of the BJP’s Union government, despite giving so much to the govt’s treasury. Industries and jobs taken away from here. Scams for the past four years to loot Mumbai by the BJP state regime–from road scam to beautification scam,” Aaditya’s post read. “For every bus reduced from the BEST, by the BJP, to benefit private bus companies, will we get our tax back? For every bit of SPM (suspended particulate matter) that we breathe from the terrible AQI, will the BJP give Mumbaikars tax back?,” the post further said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) dashboard, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 117 on Monday–which is classified as moderate and is categorised to be unhealthy for sensitive groups especially the children and senior citizens. So far, Mumbai’s air has remained in the unhealthy category in all the days during February. Earlier in January, Mumbai recorded unhealthy air for 23 days.

Further, the CPCB’s dashboard shows that out of the 28 operational AQI monitoring stations in Mumbai, 26 have shown moderate AQI, with Colaba (Navy Nagar) recording the worse AQI at 171, followed by 144 at Deonar and Malad each.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget Session
'Congress itself isn't sure': Amid push for a no-trust motion against Om Birla, cracks emerge
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement