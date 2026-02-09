Aaditya Thackeray criticises BJP’s proposal to impose congestion tax in Mumbai

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar proposed implementation of a congestion tax in Mumbai, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has come down criticising the move.
Earlier on February 8, Makarand had written to the municipal commissioner demanding implementation of a congestion tax in some of the central business districts in Mumbai.
A congestion tax is a fee which is levied on vehicles entering densely populated and high traffic areas during a peak hour. The purpose of this tax is to limit vehicular load on the already heavily clogged areas. This tax is common in western cities like London and Stockholm.
Meanwhile, putting up a post in the social media site X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the move.
“…What a shame that the BJP only looks at Mumbai to loot and not give anything back. Nothing prominent in the national budget for Mumbai for the entire term of the BJP’s Union government, despite giving so much to the govt’s treasury. Industries and jobs taken away from here. Scams for the past four years to loot Mumbai by the BJP state regime–from road scam to beautification scam,” Aaditya’s post read. “For every bus reduced from the BEST, by the BJP, to benefit private bus companies, will we get our tax back? For every bit of SPM (suspended particulate matter) that we breathe from the terrible AQI, will the BJP give Mumbaikars tax back?,” the post further said.
मुंबईत भाजपच्या महापौराचा कार्यकाळ अजून सुरूही झालेला नाही आणि त्याआधीच विधानसभेचे अध्यक्ष राहुल नार्वेकर ह्यांचे बंधू मकरंद नार्वेकर (कुलाबा येथील भाजप नगरसेवक) ह्यांनी मुंबईतील वाहनांवर Congestion Tax लावण्यात यावा, अशी मागणी करणारे पत्र महापालिकेला लिहिले आहे.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) dashboard, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 117 on Monday–which is classified as moderate and is categorised to be unhealthy for sensitive groups especially the children and senior citizens. So far, Mumbai’s air has remained in the unhealthy category in all the days during February. Earlier in January, Mumbai recorded unhealthy air for 23 days.
Further, the CPCB’s dashboard shows that out of the 28 operational AQI monitoring stations in Mumbai, 26 have shown moderate AQI, with Colaba (Navy Nagar) recording the worse AQI at 171, followed by 144 at Deonar and Malad each.
