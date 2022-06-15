scorecardresearch
Aaditya Thackeray’s first solo visit to Ayodhya today, show of strength by Sena workers on the cards

Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached Ayodhya on Tuesday to prepare for Aaditya's visit.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 15, 2022 1:04:17 am
Shiv Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. This will be his first solo visit to Ayodhya.

Earlier, Aaditya had visited Ayodhya along with his father, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This will be the first time he will be leading a visit to Ayodhya and the party is expecting a large mobilisation of its cadre.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached Ayodhya on Tuesday to prepare for Aaditya’s visit.

A senior Sena functionary said, “Sena workers have already gathered in Ayodhya ahead of Thackeray’s visit and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the cadre for the visit. There will be a grand show of strength. Thousands of party workers from all over Maharashtra have reached Ayodhya by buses, trains and fights…”.

The visit comes when the Shiv Sena is being targeted by Opposition BJP and MNS, who have accused the party of not following the ideology of Hindutva.

Aaditya’s visit was announced days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced that he will visit the city on June 5. Raj Thackeray’s visit, however, was cancelled after Brijbhushan Singh, the BJP MP from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, opposed his visit and demanded an apology from him for allegedly humiliating North Indians in 2009.

Earlier, Aaditya’s visit was scheduled on June 10, however, it was postponed due to the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

As per the itinerary of Aaditya’s visit, besides visiting the Ram temple, he will hold a press conference and perform aarti at the banks of Sarayu river. He will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and Laxman Killa before culminating his one-day trip.

