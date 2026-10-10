Aaditya Thackeray alleges 5 lakh ‘ghost voters’ in Mumbai, ECI cites duplicate entries

Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that around five lakh suspected ghost voters in Mumbai are missing from both the SIR draft electoral roll and the list of deleted voters, announcing door-to-door verification by his party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday alleged that around five lakh suspected “ghost voters” in Mumbai were missing from both the draft electoral roll prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the list of deleted voters. He said his party would conduct a door-to-door verification to establish their status. The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, attributed differences in voter counts to an exercise to identify and remove duplicate registrations.

Thackeray also questioned the difference between ECI figures that, according to him, showed 9,86,44,413 voters in Maharashtra on May 26, 2026, and 9,78,54,049 on August 31, 2026, a decline of 7,90,364. He also cited a figure of 9,71,41,289 voters for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.