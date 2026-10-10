Aaditya Thackeray alleges 5 lakh ‘ghost voters’ in Mumbai, ECI cites duplicate entries

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday alleged that around five lakh suspected “ghost voters” in Mumbai were missing from both the draft electoral roll prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the list of deleted voters. He said his party would conduct a door-to-door verification to establish their status. The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, attributed differences in voter counts to an exercise to identify and remove duplicate registrations.
Thackeray also questioned the difference between ECI figures that, according to him, showed 9,86,44,413 voters in Maharashtra on May 26, 2026, and 9,78,54,049 on August 31, 2026, a decline of 7,90,364. He also cited a figure of 9,71,41,289 voters for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
In response, ECI officials said the variation between voter counts before the SIR and those in the draft roll resulted from an exercise to identify and remove duplicate registrations. This included entries with similar photographs and demographic details. They said lists of identified entries had also been published on the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer’s website, rejecting Thackeray’s allegation of ghost voters.
Thackeray’s presentation claimed that around five lakh voters in Mumbai could not be found in either the SIR draft roll or the list of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters. It also flagged what it described as an inactive link to the ASDD list, questioning how voters could check their status.
The presentation cited Bhiwandi East Assembly constituency as another instance requiring scrutiny. According to Thackeray, 1,91,691 voters had cast their votes in the 2024 Assembly election, while the 2026 SIR draft roll contained 1,91,446 voters, a difference of 245. He questioned why the number of voters on the draft roll was lower than the number who had voted in the previous Assembly election.
Another example in the presentation concerned Mahim Assembly constituency, where Thackeray claimed that around 900 voters at one polling booth appeared in both the 2002 electoral roll and the 2026 SIR draft roll but were still being asked to establish their eligibility. According to his presentation, the Electoral Registration Officer attributed the problem to the software failing to map the records.
The allegations come ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
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