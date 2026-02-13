Aaditya slams BMC mayor for showing concern towards Bangladesh

Aaditya Thackeray argued that issues related to illegal immigration fall under the jurisdiction of the Union and State Home Ministries, not the municipal corporation. (File photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticised the newly elected Mumbai Mayor for focusing on the issue of alleged Bangladeshi immigrants instead of addressing pressing civic problems in the city.

Thackeray said the Mayor appeared more concerned about Bangladesh than about Mumbai’s everyday challenges, including dug-up roads, uncollected garbage, inaccessible footpaths, builder encroachments on open spaces, and worsening air and water pollution. He argued that issues related to illegal immigration fall under the jurisdiction of the Union and State Home Ministries, not the municipal corporation.

“So the Mayor’s entire existence now seems to be about Bangladesh- not the civic issues in Mumbai like dug up roads, garbage that isn’t picked up, inaccessible footpaths, builders encroaching on open spaces, polluted water and air…