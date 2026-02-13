Aaditya slams BMC mayor for showing concern towards Bangladesh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticised the newly elected Mumbai Mayor for focusing on the issue of alleged Bangladeshi immigrants instead of addressing pressing civic problems in the city.
Thackeray said the Mayor appeared more concerned about Bangladesh than about Mumbai’s everyday challenges, including dug-up roads, uncollected garbage, inaccessible footpaths, builder encroachments on open spaces, and worsening air and water pollution. He argued that issues related to illegal immigration fall under the jurisdiction of the Union and State Home Ministries, not the municipal corporation.
“So the Mayor’s entire existence now seems to be about Bangladesh- not the civic issues in Mumbai like dug up roads, garbage that isn’t picked up, inaccessible footpaths, builders encroaching on open spaces, polluted water and air…
Fine, but that’s the job of the Union and State Home Ministry. Also the important questions the bjp must answer: If it is true, how did Bangladeshis illegally enter India? How did they cross over from the almost one end of India, all the way towards the south west, making their way through so many bjp run states? How did they stay for so long – the bjp is running the Union govt for over a decade? Who is responsible for this national security failure? Intelligence failure? Administrative failure? The answer is one- bjp!” The former minister said.
“If large numbers of Bangladeshis have infiltrated, why did the Union and State governments hide their failure to stop them? Or to identify and deport them? It only proves that the BJP’s union government is a big failure when it comes to national security,” he added.
