Aaditya questions CM Shinde, BMC over scrapping of Rs 5,000-cr tender

SHIV SENA (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for scrapping Rs 5,000 crore worth of tender for concretising roads in Mumbai to make them free of potholes.

The MLA said that the CM and the administrator of the civic body would be held responsible if Mumbaikars faced trouble during monsoon next year owing to pothole-riddled and bad roads. Targeting Shinde, Aaditya said that since the new government has come to the state, the development in the city has stalled and there is a dictatorship in the BMC.

“CM Shinde had announced that Rs 5,000 crore will be allotted for the pothole-free roads of Mumbai and a tender was also floated but all the tenders were scrapped and recalled two weeks ago. Now, there is no clarity on what will happen. Every year, we float tenders of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore and spend the money in instalments. These road repair works take place between October to June. Now, due to this Rs 5,000 crore worth of tender and the cancellation of it, the question is when the tenders will be awarded and work will start,” Aaditya asked.

The fresh attack on CM Shinde over the development works in Mumbai, which is being implemented by the BMC comes at a time when the civic polls are scheduled within a couple of months. The BMC was run by the Shiv Sena till recently.

The Sena (UBT) MLA also slammed the government and administrator for making arbitrary and multiple transfers of several BMC officials in a short period and asked at whose behest or orders such transfers are being made. “The same BMC officials are being transferred multiple times within weeks and even days. We want to know why and who is ordering such ad-hoc and random transfers of BMC officials,” he said.