Aaditya performs ground-breaking ceremony for GMLR flyover at Goregaon

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a flyover that is part of BMC’s ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). The ceremony was held at Goregaon.

Sharing the details of the project via a video, Thackeray tweeted, “Following the bhumi pujan of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (flyover) on the Mulund end last month, today laid the foundation for the flyover at the Goregaon end. The

GMLR is going to transform the way Mumbai travels entirely, and we are committed to its on-time completion.”

The BMC plans a 12.2-km GMLR to ease traffic on Mumbai’s east-west connectors. The road will pass through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) with twin tunnels. It would be the fourth such connector in the city, estimated to cost Rs 6,225 crore. The existing road from Western Express Highway to Film City in Goregaon will be connected to Amar Nagar in Mulund West and further to Eastern Express Highway.

The BMC said that widening work on 2.8 km stretch of the existing road from Oberoi Mall to Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) and the 2.7 km stretch from Tansa Pipeline on Mulund side to East Expressway junction are expected to be completed next year. The twin tunnels will have a length of 4.7 km, and pass through SGNP, about 25 m to 200 m underground.

In November 2020, the BMC had revised the cost of construction of the twin tunnels and allied works to Rs 6,225 crore. Earlier, the estimate was Rs 4,770 crore. For the project affected people, the civic body is set to construct seven buildings. It has identified land in Kanjurmarg West near LBS Marg for constructing a 23-storey building to house over 800 families.