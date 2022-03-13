Aaditya performs GMLR flyover’s ground-breaking ceremony

STATE ENVIRONMENT Minister Aaditya Thackeray performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a flyover that is part of the BMC’s ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) on Saturday. The ceremony was conducted at Bhandup west near Dr Hedgewar Junction.

“Honoured to have done the bhumi poojan of an important promise of the Shivsena, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. This road will be a game-changer for Mumbai’s traffic woes, especially on the east-west connectivity front,” Thackeray tweeted.

“This infrastructure project is needed in Mumbai as well as neighbouring areas to improve connectivity. But during the execution of the work. However, during the development work we will ensure conservation and protection of forest and wildlife,” said Thackeray.

The BMC has proposed to construct a 12.2-km GMLR road that will pass through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) with twin tunnels. The road will start from Oberoi Mall in Goregaon east and end at Eastern Express Highway at Mulund.