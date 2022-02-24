Aaditya launches BMC EV cell — first in state

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray Wednesday launched the first electric vehicle (EV) cell under the Mumbai civic body. It is the first such unit to promote electric vehicles in the state.

The EV cell will be placed under the environment department of the civic body. At the launch event held at Sahyadri Guesthouse, Thackeray said, “The use of electric vehicles should become a habit, not just a campaign.”

The Mumbai Electric Vehicle Cell aims to bring together government officials, e-mobility experts and representatives from the electric vehicle industry. The cell will assist policymakers in the promotion of electric vehicles, build infrastructure for electric vehicle charging in the Mumbai metropolitan area, provide easy credit facilities for the purchase of electric vehicles and implement state-of-the-art technology for in-vehicle batteries. The cell will also assist new entrepreneurs in the field of electric vehicles to work on an experimental basis in Mumbai.

Thackeray added, “To increase the use of electric vehicles, Mumbai Electric Vehicle Cell has been set up. Public transport was initially given priority to increasing the use of electric vehicles.”

BEST currently has 386 EV buses. Thackeray said, “We are looking at converting 50 per cent of the fleet to electric by 2023 and 100 per cent by 2027.”

In August 2021, BMC had launched its first EV station in the city at Kohinoor Public Parking Lot in Dadar. The BMC aim is to set up 1,000 EV charging stations in the city in the coming years.