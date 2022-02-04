Aaditya imprint — from Cambridge board affiliated schools, climate action plan to improved streets

FROM CLIMATE action plan to improvement in footpaths, the BMC budget for 2022-23 has the imprint of Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray’s ideas and initiatives. Thackeray, who is also a guardian minister of Mumbai suburb, has been

actively involved in city improvement projects.

On Thursday, municipal commissioner I S Chahal presented a budget estimate of Rs 45,949.21 crore. The BMC budget has emphasised on steps to be taken against the challenges of climate change impact. “The BMC is acutely aware of the environment responsibilities and hence it will continue work on mitigation, adaptation, carbon sequestration, carbon neutrality to avoid getting closer to the tipping point through unprecedented transition and abrupt changes,” Chahal said in his speech.

Thackeray, as the environment minister, has been pushing for the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) which is currently under review from C40 Cities. To reduce the dependency on fossil fuels, the BMC has initiated renewable energy projects like hybrid energy plants at Middle Vaitarna dam that will help BMC with 100 megawatt electricity.

Another project of electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations has found prominent mention in the budget. The BMC has proposed to start charging stations in 30 public parking lots owned by BMC under the new policy for electric vehicle charging station.

Thackeray had also batted for improvement of footpaths and pedestrian-friendly changes on the streets.

The BMC has announced the launch of Tactical Urbanism project under which various initiatives for safety of students and facilities for pedestrians.

The ambitious 200 million litre daily capacity desalination plant is another project that Thackeray has been taking interest in. With the desalination plant, the BMC has decided to scrap the Gargai Dam project that could lead to an impact on 4 lakh trees.

Last year in September, Thackeray had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambridge board to start schools in BMC. The budget has made provision of Rs 15 core for starting Cambridge board associated municipal schools.