Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Aaditya demands new committee to assess repairs needed on Gokhale Bridge

“Both reports, I’m told, suggest that 2 & 3 wheelers be allowed to travel on it, with varying degrees of repairs & restrictions. The @mybmc must make both these reports available to all. This is a matter of study and larger public good.”

Taking to social media, Aaditya also demanded that BMC should make both reports by IIT and VJTI available to the public. (File)
After both IIT Mumbai and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) gave varying reports regarding the structural stability of Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday demanded that a third high-powered committee of experts and consultants should carry out a time-bound assessment about repairs required on the bridge before it can be temporarily opened for traffic.

Taking to social media, Aaditya also demanded that BMC should make both reports by IIT and VJTI available to the public. This will bring more transparency to the process, he said. Aaditya tweeted, “I hear there are 2 conflicting technical reports in @mybmc on Gokhale Bridge: 1 by VJTI & another by IIT abt the degree of repairs needed & whether it should be closed fully. This connector connects lakhs of Mumbaikars everyday, who are now affected due to sudden closure.”

“Most importantly, since there are 2 conflicting studies, a 3rd High Powered Committee of experts & consultants be formed for a time bound assessment on the degree of repairs and whether 2 and 3 wheelers can be allowed to travel on the bridge,” he added. The Gokhale bridge in Andheri had been shut since November 7.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 02:49:09 am
