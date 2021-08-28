Aaditya: Delay in taking action against climate threat would make Mumbai unsuitable to live in

Citing recent reports of Mumbai being among the coastal cities that are at high risk of flooding and rise in temperature due climate change, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said that any further delay in taking action against climate threat would make the city unsuitable to live in over the next decade.

“This is the time to act and we must go beyond messaging and make climate change action our mission,” he added. Aaditya was speaking while launching the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) website at BMC head office in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Through the website, the BMC has sought suggestions and ideas from people and experts on the climate action plan of the city that is under preparation and is expected to be ready by November. Officials said that suggestions and ideas can be sent till September 20.

The civic body is taking the help of World Resource Institute (WRI), India, for preparation of the MCAP. It has also roped in Climate Voices, a collaboration of groups working on climate issues, as a knowledge partner for preparation of MCAP.

At the event, Aaditya said that the action plan will ensure better future planning and growth keeping in tune with climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience. “Now, climate change is not limited to the Himalayas (melting of glaciers) or North Pole and South Pole. Our farms, villages and cities are facing climate change in the form of flood and rising temperature. Mainstreaming climate action while implementing Mumbai’s development plan can protect the city’s natural systems, increase resilience capacities of vulnerable groups and enable resilient urban growth that ensures aggressive reductions to the city’s greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.

The action plan is being prepared following Mumbai’s commitment to ‘C40 Cities’ climate leadership group. Last December, Mumbai had become a part of the C40 Cities group, which has 97 cities across the world as its members. Mumbai is the fifth city from India in the group.

Data analysis from various sectors like transport, waste, energy, BMC departments, state agencies and private companies have shown that Mumbai’s greenhouse gas emission was 34.3 million tonne in 2019. Of the 34.3 million tonne, 71 per cent was from the energy sector, followed by 24 per cent from transport and 5 per cent from waste generated in the city. The analysis was done by WRI India.

“We have also analysed data from 2010 to 2020, which will help us understand the trend and plan for the future. Mumbai’s 95 per cent of electricity needs are dependent on thermal energy for which emission is high. But if you move to renewable energy, emission will reduce,” said Rubaina Rangwala, Associate Director of WRI India Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.