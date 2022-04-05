Aaditya calls MNS ‘C team’ of BJP, says ‘time-pass gang got some work due to BJP’

Taking on MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s criticism of Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray has described MNS as “BJP’s C team” while saying that “it is good to see that the time-pass gang got some work due to the BJP”.

“Our Hindutva is to fulfil the promises and to serve the people. I used to call the MNS a time-pass gang because it used to do time-pass. But now I feel good that it has got some work due to BJP, as it is its C team. While AIMIM is BJP’s B team, MNS is BJP’s C team,” he told a regional news channel on Sunday.

Raj Thackeray, speaking at a rally in Mumbai on Saturday, had said that Uddhav Thackeray betrayed BJP and voters for the CM’s post.

Maintaining that there is no need to pay much attention to the MNS, Aaditya said, “How much attention should be paid to a party, which has not been able to explain its stand for so many years? Maharashtra should pay attention that disputes do not escalate anywhere in our state and dialogue continues.”

Aaditya also criticised the BJP for using such parties for its agenda to gain power. “If we look at the politics of BJP, wherever BJP wants power, its focus is on using two parties to speak against each other and creating Hindu-Muslim riots.”

On Monday, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande hit back at the Sena, saying it is a “dull” team of the NCP. “The manner in which Sena is indulging in corruption and the manner in which its Veerappan gang is active in the corporation (BMC), it now needs to give accounts of crores of rupees to the ED. Aaditya should focus on how to provide an account to the ED. He doesn’t need to speak on us. We will see what we have to do.”