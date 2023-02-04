Aaditya calls CM’s directive to install air purifier towers in Mumbai ‘eyewash’

A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the BMC to install air purifier towers in Mumbai to improve the air quality, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday claimed the move was an “absolute waste of public money” and an “eyewash”.

Taking to social media, Thackeray also alleged that the move was a “superficial response”. He proposed that the government should identify and tackle sources of air pollution by staggering work hours, and implementing pollution control rules.

Thackeray tweeted, “I read in the newspapers that the illegal CM’s response to pollution is an order to @mybmc to put up ‘air purifier towers’. As a former environment minister who worked on pollution mitigation, I can vouch that these towers are an absolute a waste of public money, at large.”

He added, “What govt must focus on, rather than air purifier towers, is to actually identify sources of pollution and to organise them better, stagger their work and ensure they follow pollution control rules. This Govt is supported by these vested interests, therefore no guts to stop them.”

“These towers are simply an eyewash and a superficial response to a problem that cannot be solved superficially. The @mybmc has already a climate action plan made in our tenure, shelved now, which identifies these problem spots and has solutions for it. ”

The Mumbai Climate Action Plan was launched in 2022 by the BMC, detailing short and long term measures to tackle air pollution.

Mumbai on Friday recorded an AQI of 198, in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin. However, SAFAR reported an AQI of 306 for the city, in the poor category.

Advertisement

Shinde’s announcement was also criticised by green activists. Debi Goenka from Conservation Action Trust said, “Air purifier towers do not work, not even in Delhi. It is not going to help with the problem of worsening air quality in Mumbai.”