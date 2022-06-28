Aaditya addresses cadre third day in a row, calls rebel MLAs separatists

For the third consecutive day, Yuva Sena president and state’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray continued his cadre outreach programme, addressing a rally of the youth outfit’s workers in Karjat.

During the rally, Aaditya hit out at the rebel MLAs by challenging them to resign and said that it will ensure that they lose in the upcoming elections and are unable to enter Vidhan Sabha again.

“Those who have gone do not deserve to take the name of Balasaheb and they are not rebels but they are separatists and they will be disqualified. They have no courage to rebel,” Thackeray said.

Aaditya also reiterated that the party is in touch with a few MLAs who are in Guwahati and wished to come back to the state. “They were taken away forcibly and if they wish to come back, and if they come back, they will be taken back in the party,” Thackeray said, adding that the Sena will “win this battle”. Thackeray said those who had broken away from the Sena will have to merge themselves with the BJP, adding they cannot form the government.

Apart from Karjat, Thackeray also visited Yuva Sena shakha offices in Mahim and Tadwadi in Mazgaon and Dadar where he interacted with and addressed party leaders. During his outreach programme, Aaditya has been attempting to boost the spirit in the cadre in the backdrop of the revolt that has affected the 55-year-old party as well as the MVA government ahead the civic polls in Mumbai and other cities in the region.

During the outreach, Aaditya visited a hospital in Kalamboli to meet a former corporator of Shiv Sena from Matheran who was hospitalised after allegedly being attacked by supporters of the rebel MLAs.