Aadhaar, APAAR no longer mandatory for CET 2026 registration after candidate complaints

In December last year, the CET Cell had announced that Aadhaar and APAAR ID would be mandatory for candidates registering for any CET in 2026. (File photo)

Two months after announcing that Aadhaar and APAAR ID would be mandatory for candidates registering for any Common Entrance Test (CET) in 2026, the Maharashtra State CET Cell has relaxed the requirement, allowing students to complete the registration process even without authentication.

The decision follows complaints from several candidates who reported difficulties in completing Aadhaar and APAAR verification due to technical glitches and documentation-related issues.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the CET Cell clarified that while Aadhaar authentication will continue to be the preferred mode of verification, it will no longer be compulsory. “Aadhaar authentication continues to be the preferred mode of verification for CET 2026 registration. Candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar and APAAR authentication due to technical or other genuine issues may proceed with filling and submitting the application form on the CET 2026 registration portal without Aadhaar and APAAR authentication,” the notice stated.